Position Available: Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable Specialist

Date: June 13, 2019

Title: Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable Specialist

Location: St Petersburg, FL

Description: Beasley Media Group’s Tampa/St Petersburg Market (WHFS-AM/WPBB-FM/WLLD-FM/WQYK-FM/WRBQ-FM/WYUU-FM/Florida’s Largest Home Show) has an immediate opening for an Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable Specialist.

Accounts Receivable involves verifying the validity of account discrepancies by doing the following: obtaining and investigating information from sales, trade promotions, and clients; posting customer payments by recording checks, ACH deposits and credit card transactions; summarizing receivables by maintaining invoice accounts; coordinating monthly transfer to accounts receivable account; verifying totals; and, preparing reports. This position resolves collections by examining customer payment plans, payment history and credit lines. The ideal candidate will act as a liaison between the company and the client.

Accounts Payable responsibilities include reviewing invoices and expense reports, assigning general ledger account numbers to invoices, scanning invoices to our corporate office, responding to all vendor inquires and maintaining monthly excel reports for various monthly expenses.

Qualifications:

Must have excellent computer skills.

Must have knowledge in all aspects of updating receivables and posting and verifying transactions from local deposits.

Must have prior experience in accounts receivable.

Must have proven work experience in accounts payable.

Must be organized with great communication skills.

Must be a team player who can meet deadlines and work in a fast paced environment.

Qualified applicants may submit resumes to: AR-AP_Specialist_Opening@bbgi.com.

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer