Accountant

Monthly forecasting and full cycle accounting. Maintain fixed asset, film and amortization schedules, review and monitor expenses of capital projects. Complete daily revenue reports. Back up to log coordinator. Prepare monthly and quarterly corporate reports: Including Base Rate, Sports, AR, Key Dayparts, and other ad hoc reporting as assigned. Participate in budget preparation and special projects as assigned. Computer literate, expert level skills with MS Excel along with working knowledge of MS Word. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, ability to handle multiple tasks in a deadline driven environment is essential. College degree in accounting required. A minimum of four [can we say 4 years?] years general accounting experience and broadcast experience preferred. Knowledge of financial systems is required. JDEdwards/Peoplesoft and Wide Orbit broadcast traffic systems experience preferred. Background check required.

