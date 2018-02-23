|Details:
This position manages day to day responsibilities of assigned accounts and team members. Influence & drive sales by providing customer support and by aligning the company’s multimedia solutions with our customers’ marketing objectives.
Responsibilities
- Daily interaction with existing agency and direct client business; this responsibility includes management and stewardship of client schedules on television and online, regular tracking of client audience delivery using Nielsen / Rentrak ratings, merchandising the station and generally providing a high level of customer service.
- Develops pre-sale material including initial avail, package, sports, specials, and digital recommendations.
- Demonstrates proof of performance for customer campaigns. This includes production, providing clients with broadcast posts and digital recaps – (broadcasts posts are completed by Sales Assistant reviewed for accuracy by Account Manager)
- Assists designated Account Executives with maintenance of contracts, make-goods, and overall customer service.
- Works with Sales Assistants to prepare and sell through make-goods. Resolves scheduling issues and program changes.
- Works with all departments in the station to fulfill sponsorships and promotions.
- Works with Traffic Department as necessary to facilitate accurate scheduling of customers’ traffic.
- Able to make decisions and solve problems independently on behalf of designated Account Executives.
- Understands station’s products, processes and services in order to articulate to clients, when appropriate.
- Partners with designated Account Executives to develop new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting.
- Facilitates execution of digital campaigns sold by designated Account Executives. This includes ensuring all digital campaigns are executed on-time, accurately booked and trafficked, and regularly monitored to ensure successful delivery.
- Responsible for identifying trends and opportunities to improve product conversion and overall campaign performance.
- Collaborates with Digital Sales Manager on a weekly basis to maintain effective pricing model across all digital platforms (excluding G/O).
- Works closely with Gannett Imaging and Ad Design Center (GIADC) to coordinate creative implementation of digital campaigns.
- Responsible for regularly monitoring the pacing of all web campaigns through applicable dashboards, including making optimizations as needed to ensure proper and timely delivery.
- Communicates digital recaps to Account Executives and/or customers by compiling, analyzing & reconciling web analytics at the end of each campaign or at the end of each month.
- Serves as point of contact with Central Ad Ops for campaign changes and maintenance.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of account service in a professional, fast paced environment.
- College Degree preferred.
- Ability to work effectively and independently as part of a team.
- Ability to effectively communicate directly with clients.
- Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks and projects under deadline pressure.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and extremely computer literate.
- Ability to effectively solve problems.
- Must be detail oriented and able to hit deadlines.
- Creative and able to adapt quickly to change.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, as well as strong organization and time management.
- Valid driver’s license with an excellent driving history, as well as reliable transportation and proof of insurance.
About TEGNA:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), formerly Gannett Co., Inc., is comprised of a dynamic portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content that matters and brands that deliver. TEGNA reaches more than 90 million Americans and delivers highly relevant, useful and smart content, when and how people need it, to make the best decisions possible. TEGNA Media includes 46 television stations and is the largest independent station group of major network affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA Digital is comprised of Cars.com, the leading online destination for automotive consumers, CareerBuilder, a global leader in human capital solutions, and other powerful brands such as G/O Digital and Cofactor. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA, Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.