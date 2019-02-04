JOB POSTING

JOB TITLE: Account Executive Radio – Radio

JOB OPENING DATE: February 4, 2019

JOB NUMBER: #19-22

Position Summary

Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced Account Executive to be added in our team. Individuals in this role handle client, agency and direct accounts with high potential in a single market. These could be current high spend accounts or ones that have the potential for substantial growth. Key tasks of this role include: strong New Business development skills, contacting and presenting to clients and agencies, developing marketing campaigns that encompass all platforms, negotiating contracts, building creative solutions, executing transactions and attend after work events/weekend promotions as needed.

Job Responsibilities

Prospect and generate new leads, as well as qualify leads generated by support functions. Emphasis on developing new business, digital and event sales.

Develop, sell, and maintain strong relationships with clients.

Maintain service accounts and agencies.

Monitor collections on accounts.

Provide written proposals, presentations and sales packages to present to clients.

Interact professionally with clients and staff.

Meet established budgets.

Develop strategies, tactics and action steps required to meet and exceed goals.

Understand and communicate resources, products and capabilities of stations as well as collaborate with all departments on potential client opportunities.

The ideal candidate will have a successful track record of developing new business and a network of client contacts.

Required Skills & Experience

College degree or comparable work experience will be considered in lieu of degree.

Requires 2-3 years media sales experience. Radio sales a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Must be energetic and self-starter.

Must be able to work collaboratively and must be very comfortable working in a team setting as well as independently.

Must possess a good driving record and a valid driver’s license.

Proficient in MS Office — including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Desired Skills & Experience

Bilingual in English/Spanish verbal and written skills preferred.

Marketing background a plus.

Previous advertising/media experience

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2943

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER