Account Executive (Orlando) – Entry Level

Job Description/Requisition Details: (ORLANDO, FL) CBS Radio is accepting resumes from sales professionals to join our team. We are actively seeking individuals who have at least 6 months of sales experience. An emphasis on digital platforms, event/concert sponsorships, and media is a plus but not required. We offer a positive, supportive, and fun environment with one-on-one coaching. The ideal candidate will be someone who can prospect, develop new client relationships through cold calling, networking, and have an innovative approach to client development. The successful seller will create programs that include radio, digital and unique experiential marketing campaigns. Candidates must have a positive attitude and a drive to win.

Responsibilities & qualifications include:

* Maintain accounts and consistently solicit new business/prospective customers.

* Prepare advertising proposals and sales literature.

* Develop and maintain relationships with clients by providing top quality service.

* Communicate with other departments to assure quality and accuracy in placing orders and arranging promotional events.

* Responsible for exceeding sales budget and collection of sold accounts.

* Excellent communication and presentation skills.

* Ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment.

* Attend sales meetings & training sessions.

Qualifications: Minimum 6 months sales related experience; outside and media sales experience a plus. College degree strongly desired. Working knowledge of MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) required. Must have valid driver’s license and reliable motor vehicle with state minimum required liability insurance. Bilingual (English/Spanish) a plus. Strong interpersonal skills at all levels are critical to the effectiveness of this position as is a deep understanding and ability to analyze client ROI goals and data, media buying cycles, marketing philosophy, target demographics, etc.

APPLY @ https://cbs.avature.net/cbscorpcareers/JobDetail?id=6855

