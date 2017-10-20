Details: We are seeking an Account Executive to join our team! With 33 hours of local news each week, and high-profile programs like The Goldbergs, Mom, Supergirl, and The Flash, we are one of the strongest CW television stations in the country. Our premier suite of Hearst Digital products allows you to sell both locally and nationally, and our state-of-the-art sales training provides you with the tools to help you succeed! You will be responsible for presenting advertising solutions to local businesses and for handling an existing list of clients in which you will be responsible to cultivate and grow. The ideal candidate is goal-oriented, a self-starter, has strong interpersonal and presentation skills, a positive attitude, and desire to win. If you want an opportunity to work for a world-class organization and earn a substantial income, we want to hear from you today! Responsibilities Manage and grown an active account list

Present and sell our TV station and digital products to new and existing customers

Prospect, contact and present to local businesses in order to generate new advertising revenue

Achieve your assigned revenue goals Required Skills Ability to build rapport with clients

Excellent negotiation and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task within a fast-paced environment

Accountability

A positive, results-oriented attitude and must be a team player

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel and Power Point). Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar and One Domain/WO Media Office is a plus