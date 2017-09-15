|Position/Title:
Account Executive
|Details:
The Account Executive is responsible for selling
advertising to local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and
rates with ad agencies. This position will also bring in new businesses to
advertise on the TV and web. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a
goal-oriented team environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are
motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a
talented team of professionals, look no further. We will provide the
tools for powerful multi-platform marketing solutions that will create
partnerships to retain and grow our existing and new client base – you provide
sales ability, positive attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you
want to work for the best, we want to hear from you today!
Job Responsibilities:
- Generate
revenue across all available platforms
- Prospect,
contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue
- Manage
inventory and protect station rate structure.
- Develop
new revenue through local business development
- Form
strategic business and market partnerships
- Manage
an active account and client list
- Regularly
meet with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and
success with stated goals
- Act
as negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent
with station strategies.
- Create
and deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with
client/agency personnel.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
City:
Orlando
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
- Must have a
proven track record in web/mobile sales and in the cultivation and
development of new business/ non-traditional business.
- Experience in
TV/Radio sales
- Solid
negotiation skills
- Experience in a
consultative customer focused business atmosphere
|Requirements:
Qualifications Requirements:
- Ability
to multi-task within a fast-paced environment
- Accountability
within a goal-structured organization
- Needs
a positive, results-oriented attitude and must be a team player
- Proven
track record of successfully selling to business owners and CEO’s
- Proficiency
with Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar and
One Domain/WO Media Office a plus.
- Must
be able to use qualitative research effectively to further sales effort.
- Strong
formal and interpersonal communication skills.
Education:
- Bachelor’s
Degree or equivalent work experience
|Contact:
To Apply
Visit careers.hearstteleivison.com to apply
EOE
M/F/D/V