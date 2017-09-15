Details:

The Account Executive is responsible for selling

advertising to local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and

rates with ad agencies. This position will also bring in new businesses to

advertise on the TV and web. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a

goal-oriented team environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are

motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a

talented team of professionals, look no further. We will provide the

tools for powerful multi-platform marketing solutions that will create

partnerships to retain and grow our existing and new client base – you provide

sales ability, positive attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you

want to work for the best, we want to hear from you today! Job Responsibilities: Generate

revenue across all available platforms

contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue

inventory and protect station rate structure.

new revenue through local business development

strategic business and market partnerships

an active account and client list

meet with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and

success with stated goals Act

as negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent

with station strategies.

and deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with

client/agency personnel.