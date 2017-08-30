Account Executive

This position sells multimedia solutions with a major focus on developing new business and existing accounts through customer centric integrated solutions utilizing our broadcast, digital and social assets.

Responsibilities

· Creates a strategic business plan with managers to achieve total revenue goals.

· Develops multimedia advertising solutions for new customers that deliver results to their customers.

· Effectively negotiates with customers.

· Upsells current customers by engaging them in the full product line of First Coast News offerings.

· Maintains acceptable pipeline at all times as designated by management team.

· Develops new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting.

· Involves Marketing Specialist to address marketing points uncovered during Customer Needs Analyses.

· Has ability to craft a story around customer insights that clients can relate to.

· Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to provide exceptional customer service to clients.

· Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to organize and prioritize business to successfully meet goals and deadlines.

· Collaborates with Account Manager and Sales Assistant to provide timely schedule maintenance, including accuracy of orders, make-goods, posts, and accurate traffic instructions.

· Builds effective verbal & written marketing presentations in collaboration with Account Manager, Marketing Specialist, Research Director, Sales Assistants and Sales Managers.

· Responsible for all aspects of maintaining CRM software.

· Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software, including Kantar, NLTV, Rentrak, Stowell, Admall, Wiki, Clickfuel, Brain Shark as well as the stations digital product suite including station site, all mobile platforms, extended reach, and G/O offerings and any other company tools provided.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.