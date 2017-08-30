Account Executive

|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
This position sells multimedia solutions with a major focus on developing new business and existing accounts through customer centric integrated solutions utilizing our broadcast, digital and social assets.
Responsibilities
· Creates a strategic business plan with managers to achieve total revenue goals.
· Develops multimedia advertising solutions for new customers that deliver results to their customers.
· Effectively negotiates with customers.
· Upsells current customers by engaging them in the full product line of First Coast News offerings.
· Maintains acceptable pipeline at all times as designated by management team.
· Develops new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting.
· Involves Marketing Specialist to address marketing points uncovered during Customer Needs Analyses.
· Has ability to craft a story around customer insights that clients can relate to.
· Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to provide exceptional customer service to clients.
· Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to organize and prioritize business to successfully meet goals and deadlines.
· Collaborates with Account Manager and Sales Assistant to provide timely schedule maintenance, including accuracy of orders, make-goods, posts, and accurate traffic instructions.
· Builds effective verbal & written marketing presentations in collaboration with Account Manager, Marketing Specialist, Research Director, Sales Assistants and Sales Managers.
· Responsible for all aspects of maintaining CRM software.
· Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software, including Kantar, NLTV, Rentrak, Stowell, Admall, Wiki, Clickfuel, Brain Shark as well as the stations digital product suite including station site, all mobile platforms, extended reach, and G/O offerings and any other company tools provided.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Experience:
|Requirements:
Minimum 2-3 years of successful sales experience,
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
jwhitson@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Jeff Whitson
|Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JNqsdnGb?idpartenaire=10101&jobdetails=true