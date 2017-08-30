Account Executive
|Position/Title:
|Details:
Account Executives sell comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. 25%Identify, develop and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts. 25%Maintain communincations with sales manager at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projects & forecasting of future advertising.20%Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs and recommend appropriate solutions in order to meet requirements.5%Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.20%Negotiate advertising rates,create oral & written presentations; generate client packages/proposals.5%Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.
Experience:
|Requirements:
Bachelors’ degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales experience preferred.
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disability.
|Contact:
To apply go to: fox10tv.com / Careers