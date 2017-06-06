|Details:
The Account Executive is responsible for selling advertising to
local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and rates with ad
agencies. This position will also bring in new businesses to advertise on the
TV and web. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a goal-oriented team
environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are motivated by an
excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of
professionals, look no further. We will provide the tools for powerful
multi-platform marketing solutions that will create partnerships to retain and
grow our existing and new client base – you provide sales ability, positive
attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you want to work for the
best, we want to hear from you today!
Job Responsibilities:
- Generate revenue
across all available platforms
- Prospect,
contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue
- Manage inventory
and protect station rate structure.
- Develop new
revenue through local business development
- Form strategic
business and market partnerships
- Manage an active
account and client list
- Regularly meet
with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and success
with stated goals.
- Act as
negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent
with station strategies.
- Create and
deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with
client/agency personnel.
|Experience:
Required Experience
·
Must have a proven track
record in web/mobile sales and in the cultivation and development of new
business/ non-traditional business.
·
Experience in TV/Radio
sales
·
Solid negotiation skills
·
Experience in a
consultative customer focused business atmosphere