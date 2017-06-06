Details: The Account Executive is responsible for selling advertising to

local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and rates with ad

agencies. This position will also bring in new businesses to advertise on the

TV and web. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a goal-oriented team

environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are motivated by an

excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of

professionals, look no further. We will provide the tools for powerful

multi-platform marketing solutions that will create partnerships to retain and

grow our existing and new client base – you provide sales ability, positive

attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you want to work for the

best, we want to hear from you today! Job Responsibilities: Generate revenue

across all available platforms Prospect,

contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue Manage inventory

and protect station rate structure. Develop new

revenue through local business development Form strategic

business and market partnerships Manage an active

account and client list Regularly meet

with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and success

with stated goals. Act as

negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent

with station strategies. Create and

deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with

client/agency personnel.