Account Executive

Details: This position sells multimedia solutions with a major focus on developing new business and existing accounts through customer centric integrated solutions utilizing our broadcast, digital and social assets. Responsibilities · Creates a strategic business plan with managers to achieve total revenue goals. · Develops multimedia advertising solutions for new customers that deliver results to their customers. · Effectively negotiates with customers. · Upsells current customers by engaging them in the full product line of First Coast News offerings. · Maintains acceptable pipeline at all times as designated by management team. · Develops new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting. · Involves Marketing Specialist to address marketing points uncovered during Customer Needs Analyses. · Has ability to craft a story around customer insights that clients can relate to. · Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to provide exceptional customer service to clients. · Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to organize and prioritize business to successfully meet goals and deadlines. · Collaborates with Account Manager and Sales Assistant to provide timely schedule maintenance, including accuracy of orders, make-goods, posts, and accurate traffic instructions. · Builds effective verbal & written marketing presentations in collaboration with Account Manager, Marketing Specialist, Research Director, Sales Assistants and Sales Managers. · Responsible for all aspects of maintaining CRM software. · Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software, including Kantar, NLTV, Rentrak, Stowell, Admall, Wiki, Clickfuel, Brain Shark as well as the stations digital product suite including station site, all mobile platforms, extended reach, and G/O offerings and any other company tools provided. Responsibilities Creates a strategic business plan with managers to achieve total revenue goals. Develops multimedia advertising solutions for new customers that deliver results to their customers. Effectively negotiates with customers. Upsells current customers by engaging them in the full product line of First Coast News offerings. Maintains acceptable pipeline at all times as designated by management team. Develops new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting. Involves Marketing Specialist to address marketing points uncovered during Customer Needs Analyses. Has ability to craft a story around customer insights that clients can relate to. Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to provide exceptional customer service to clients. Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to organize and prioritize business to successfully meet goals and deadlines. Collaborates with Account Manager and Sales Assistant to provide timely schedule maintenance, including accuracy of orders, make-goods, posts, and accurate traffic instructions. Builds effective verbal & written marketing presentations in collaboration with Account Manager, Marketing Specialist, Research Director, Sales Assistants and Sales Managers. Responsible for all aspects of maintaining CRM software. Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software, including Kantar, NLTV, Rentrak, Stowell, Admall, Wiki, Clickfuel, Brain Shark as well as the stations digital product suite including station site, all mobile platforms, extended reach, and G/O offerings and any other company tools provided. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.