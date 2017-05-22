Account Executive

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Identifies and develops new business opportunities; keeps and grows existing client relationships; offers solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; closes business; meets set sales target. Responsibilities • Identifies and solicits new business; builds and maintains a full pipeline of sales prospects. • Services and grows relationships in existing base of clients. • Identifies client/agency needs and develops persuasive proposals to meet needs and opportunities. • Delivers effective sales presentations. • Steers clients based on market, platform and station information. • Maintains client communication and ensures client satisfaction. • Monitors competition to continually find new account leads. • Negotiates rates based on iHeartMedia’s budgets. • Works collaboratively with internal partners to drive revenue. • Ensures prompt payments. • Follows all station procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis. • Creates effective marketing campaigns in cooperation with iHeartMedia resources. • Generates revenue and meets/exceeds established sales targets. • Candidate must drive their own vehicle with a valid driver’s license and state-mandated auto insurance Qualifications • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms • Adept at prospecting and using effective consultative selling principles and practices • Strong client service relationship-building skills • Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment • Negotiation and closing proficiency • Persuasive communication skills: verbal, written and presentation • Independent; self-motivated; competitive; assertive • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills • Understanding of market dynamics including demographics • Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines and financial pressures • Flexibility and creativity • Professional appearance • Strong interpersonal skills Work Experience • 2+ years in media/advertising sales is preferred, but not required Education • High school diploma, college degree preferred Certifications • None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.