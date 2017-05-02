Account Executive (Orlando) – Entry Level – CBS Radio Careers

About Us:

CBS RADIO is one of the largest major-market broadcast media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in news and sports radio. Producing original audio and video content, live events and exclusive programming broadcast via on-air, online and mobile platforms, CBS RADIO reaches more than 72 million consumers nationwide each week. As a part of CBS Corporation, the division owns and operates 117 radio stations in 26 markets – including the top 10 as ranked by Nielsen Audio – as well as an extensive array of digital assets. CBS RADIO distributes its programming via AM, FM and HD Radio stations, Radio.com and CBS Local Digital Media apps, making engaging with audiences easier than ever before. For more information, please visit www.cbsradio.com.

Description:

(ORLANDO, FL) CBS Radio is accepting resumes from sales professionals to join our team. We are actively seeking individuals with prior sales experience, preferred. An emphasis on digital platforms, event/concert sponsorships, and media is a plus but not required. We offer a positive, supportive, and fun environment with one-on-one coaching. The ideal candidate will be someone who can prospect, develop new client relationships through cold calling, networking, and have an innovative approach to client development. The successful seller will create programs that include radio, digital and unique experiential marketing campaigns. Candidates must have a positive attitude and a drive to win.

Responsibilities & qualifications include:

Maintain accounts and consistently solicit new business/prospective customers.

Prepare advertising proposals and sales literature.

Develop and maintain relationships with clients by providing top quality service.

Communicate with other departments to assure quality and accuracy in placing orders and arranging promotional events.

Responsible for exceeding sales budget and collection of sold accounts.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment.

Attend sales meetings & training sessions.

Qualifications:

Prior sales related experience preferred; outside and media sales experience a plus. College degree strongly desired. Working knowledge of MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) required. Must have valid driver’s license and reliable motor vehicle with state minimum required liability insurance. Bilingual (English/Spanish) a plus. Strong interpersonal skills at all levels are critical to the effectiveness of this position as is a deep understanding and ability to analyze client ROI goals and data, media buying cycles, marketing philosophy, target demographics, etc.

EEO Statement:

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

