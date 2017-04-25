Account Executive

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop understanding of FOX35, MY65 and fox35orlando.com products.
- This is a multi-platform sales opportunity responsible for increasing share on transactional accounts, generating new non-traditional business and online sales.
- Develop relationships with existing TV advertisers and their agencies.
- Produce and present effective sales strategies to existing and developed accounts that solve client problems and increase station revenues.
Job Qualifications:
- College degree and a minimum of two years’ work experience preferred.
- Candidate should possess top communication skills and be service oriented.
- Experience with new business development preferred.
- Knowledge of Scarborough, NSI, Wide Orbit, Media Sales, Rentrak and general computer skills a plus.
- Must have valid driver’s license.
