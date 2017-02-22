Account Executive

Develop understanding of FOX35, MY65 and fox35orlando.com products. This is a multi-platform sales opportunity responsible for increasing share on transactional accounts, generating new non-traditional business and online sales. Develop relationships with existing TV advertisers and their agencies. Produce and present effective sales strategies to existing and developed accounts that solve client problems and increase station revenues.

College degree and a minimum of two years’ work experience preferred. Candidate should possess top communication skills and be service oriented. Experience with new business development preferred. Knowledge of Scarborough, NSI, Wide Orbit, Media Sales, Rentrak and general computer skills a plus. Must have valid driver’s license.

