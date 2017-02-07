Account Executive

You are the best of the best. You are self-motivated, fearless, creative, a pro-active problem solver, tenacious, detail-oriented, money-motivated, and approach this job as if you are your own CEO. You are a self-starter, organized, detail-oriented and have the ability to work without much direct supervision. Entercom is seeking you.

Entercom has the latest tools and technology, the most knowledgeable management and is known as offering the best work environment for selling radio advertising in the industry. Nobody in the market can offer more to their clients than Entercom.

Successful candidates are experts in:

• Strategic targeting of clients

• Prospecting and relationship building

• Setting face to face appointments

• Thoroughly analyzing customer needs

• Creatively designing marketing campaign

• Strategically selling compelling concepts to key local and regional decision makers

Experience:

• Media sales

• Digital sales background preferred

• Successful track record of new business development

• Proven track record in meeting and exceeding defined sales goals

• Strategic multi-level selling

Bilingual: English/Spanish a plus.

In keeping with the other members of the Entercom Teams, the #1 trait we hire for is “WINNING ATTITUDE”. We are looking for driven individuals who refuse to lose or compromise their level of success even in an unsteady economy. If this describes YOU, please forward your resume and career success stories today.

To be considered for this position, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

