Account Executive

Fox Television Station Sales/Sales Training Program – New York
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop understanding of FOX51’s product.
- Market the station to the advertising community.
- Produce and present effective sales strategies to existing and developed accounts that solve client problems and increase station revenues.
- Develop relationships with developmental retail clients, existing TV advertisers and their agencies.
Job Qualifications:
- College degree or equivalent work experience.
- Candidate should possess top communication skills and be service oriented.
- Experience with new business development preferred.
- Knowledge of Scarborough, NSI, Wide Orbit, TV Scan and general computer skills a plus.
- Must have valid driver’s license.
This position is in our Gainesville office.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs