Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Account Executive – Gainesville Details:

Entercom Gainesville Ocala has a rare opening for an experienced media sales pro to fill a senior position in sunny Florida! We’re looking for an outstanding candidate to represent our heritage cluster of radio stations, industry leading digital products, and coveted Florida Gator Sports programming. You must be a self-starter, possess strong communication skills and be motivated to succeed. Responsibilities include prospecting, setting appointments, presenting unique ideas and achieving monthly sales goals. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

2/4/2020 Closing Date:

5/4/2020 City:

Gainesville State:

Florida Requirements:

Candidate must be capable of contacting direct decision makers and provide solution-based ideas. Applicants should be enthusiastic, creative, disciplined and dynamic with strong selling skills. A minimum of one year sales experience is required, media sales backgrounds are preferred. Additional Information:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at [1] www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). References Visible links 1. http://entercom.com/ Contact:

To apply and upload your resume, visit https://entercom.com/careers Apply Online URL:

https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?jobId=15105