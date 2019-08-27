Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Account Executive Details:

The Account Executive is responsible for selling advertising to local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and rates with ad agencies. This position will also bring in new businesses to advertise on the TV and web. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a goal-oriented team environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of professionals, look no further. We will provide the tools for powerful multi-platform marketing solutions that will create partnerships to retain and grow our existing and new client base – you provide sales ability, positive attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you want to work for the best, we want to hear from you today! Job Responsibilities: Generate revenue across all available platforms

Prospect, contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue

Manage inventory and protect station rate structure.

Develop new revenue through local business development

Form strategic business and market partnerships

Regularly meet with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and success with stated goals.

Act as negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent with station strategies.

Create and deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel. Experience Requirements: Must have a proven track record in web/mobile sales and in the cultivation and development of new business/ non-traditional business.

Experience in TV/Radio sales

Solid negotiation skills

Experience in a consultative customer focused business atmosphere

Military training and experience will be considered in lieu of TV/Radio sales experience Qualifications Requirements: Ability to multi-task within a fast-paced environment

Accountability within a goal-structured organization

Needs a positive, results-oriented attitude and must be a team player

Proven track record of successfully selling to business owners and CEO’s (military experience will be considered)

Must be able to use qualitative research effectively to further sales effort

Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar and One Domain/WO Media Office a plus. Education: Bachelor’s Degree Preferred Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

1/29/2020 Closing Date:

2/28/2020 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/account-executive-8028 Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/account-executive-8028