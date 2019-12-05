Category:

Sales Position/Title:

Account Executive Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details:

First Coast News has an opening for an experienced Account Executive to join our sales team. We’re looking for a “triple threat”, a driven, solutions-based seller who can develop new business, super service existing clients and has a successful track record in representing a vast range of broadcast and digital assets. We’re looking for an experienced sales and marketing professional who can: Consistently prospect and close new, direct business opportunities.

Manage and grow existing advertising agency account list.

Prospect and sign on new, mid-sized agencies to take advantage of Tegna’s full digital suite of products, including Premion, our best in class OTT video platform.

Consistently uncover the needs of clients and have a deep understanding of how our broadcast and digital offerings can grow their business.

Persistently seek opportunities to expand relationships with key clients by taking an active interest in learning about their business needs and competitive landscape.

Set the vision and the strategy for how our products are equipped to reach their best potential customers whenever and wherever they’re consuming media.

Build positive, lasting client relationships based on effectively achieving clients’ objectives.

Establish strong relationships with internal team members by providing account management team with clear and concise direction for successful execution of campaigns.

Take advantage of consumer insights to create first-class solutions backed by rationale to support recommendations.

Positively and professionally represent the media group at all times.

Achieve or exceed assigned revenue goals. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

12/3/2019 Closing Date:

4/10/2020 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

3 Year(s) Requirements: What you need to be successful in this role: College degree with minimum 3-5 years of media sales and B2B experience preferred. Strong understanding of broadcast television and experience working with local accounts Strong digital acumen and overall understanding of digital advertising sales, including experience with OTT, PPC, SEO, Native Advertising, Extended Reach Networks, Email Marketing and Social Advertising. Excellent presentation skills and ability to communicate with decision makers at all levels. Ability to think “outside the box” and develop “big picture” solutions. Ability to negotiate CPP’s/CPM’s with media buyers. Ability to cold call daily and schedule meetings with new advertising clients. Ability to work well with others including internal teams, especially Account Management. Strong written and communication skills. Proven relationship-building and influencing skills required. Ability to efficiently organize workload and workflow is critical. Strong desire to learn and become entrenched in the ever-evolving digital marketplace. Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 (PowerPoint, Excel, Word and other applications). Proficiency with Salesforce. Self-starter with the ability to work in a fast paced environment. Ability to handle an established book of business, while consistently calling on new clients and bringing in new business. A valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and dependable vehicle required.

Contact:

Aizhan Kane

McLean, VA

akane@tegna.com Apply Online URL:

https://www.jobs.net/jobs/tegna/en-us/job/United-States/Account-Executive/J3Q2W26KL8BVQ9W3ZRQ/