|Position/Title:
Account Executive
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Details:
First Coast News has an opening for an experienced Account Executive to join our sales team.
We’re looking for a “triple threat”, a driven, solutions-based seller who can develop new business, super service existing clients and has a successful track record in representing a vast range of broadcast and digital assets.
We’re looking for an experienced sales and marketing professional who can:
- Consistently prospect and close new, direct business opportunities.
- Manage and grow existing advertising agency account list.
- Prospect and sign on new, mid-sized agencies to take advantage of Tegna’s full digital suite of products, including Premion, our best in class OTT video platform.
- Consistently uncover the needs of clients and have a deep understanding of how our broadcast and digital offerings can grow their business.
- Persistently seek opportunities to expand relationships with key clients by taking an active interest in learning about their business needs and competitive landscape.
- Set the vision and the strategy for how our products are equipped to reach their best potential customers whenever and wherever they’re consuming media.
- Build positive, lasting client relationships based on effectively achieving clients’ objectives.
- Establish strong relationships with internal team members by providing account management team with clear and concise direction for successful execution of campaigns.
- Take advantage of consumer insights to create first-class solutions backed by rationale to support recommendations.
- Positively and professionally represent the media group at all times.
- Achieve or exceed assigned revenue goals.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Requirements:
- What you need to be successful in this role:
- College degree with minimum 3-5 years of media sales and B2B experience preferred.
- Strong understanding of broadcast television and experience working with local accounts
- Strong digital acumen and overall understanding of digital advertising sales, including experience with OTT, PPC, SEO, Native Advertising, Extended Reach Networks, Email Marketing and Social Advertising.
- Excellent presentation skills and ability to communicate with decision makers at all levels.
- Ability to think “outside the box” and develop “big picture” solutions.
- Ability to negotiate CPP’s/CPM’s with media buyers.
- Ability to cold call daily and schedule meetings with new advertising clients.
- Ability to work well with others including internal teams, especially Account Management.
- Strong written and communication skills.
- Proven relationship-building and influencing skills required.
- Ability to efficiently organize workload and workflow is critical.
- Strong desire to learn and become entrenched in the ever-evolving digital marketplace.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 (PowerPoint, Excel, Word and other applications).
- Proficiency with Salesforce.
- Self-starter with the ability to work in a fast paced environment.
- Ability to handle an established book of business, while consistently calling on new clients and bringing in new business.
- A valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and dependable vehicle required.
|Contact:
Aizhan Kane
McLean, VA
akane@tegna.com