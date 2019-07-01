Primary Purpose

The Integrated Account Executive is responsible for selling commercial airtime to new and existing accounts.

Key Activities

• Sell commercial air time to direct businesses and advertising agencies

• Develop, maintain and prospect new business from traditional and non-traditional advertisers located in the market using the Scripps Sales Process

• Prepare and present marketing proposals utilizing qualitative and quantitative research

• Negotiate advertising rates and program ratings

• Perform client services, including but not limited to avail presentations, package preparation, copy writing, credit applications, collections, etc.

• Effectively manage a sales funnel within the Customer Relationship Management (CRM), achieving appointment setting and presentation key performance indicators

• Build rapport with clientele, provide excellent timely customer service, grow the accounts, and gain additional business from referrals

• Perform other duties as needed or as directed by sales management

Skills

Education & Experience/Certifications

• Four-year college degree preferred

• Minimum of 2 years proven sales success

Skills & Abilities

• Ability to prepare and present marketing proposals utilizing quantitative and qualitative metrics

• Prospecting, pre-call planning, needs analysis, selling and closing marketing solutions to direct businesses and advertising agencies

• Assembly, delivery and interpretation of monthly customer reports and campaign optimization

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Strong time management and organizational skills

• Excellent knowledge of the media landscape and understanding of consumer behavior across multiple media channels

• Proven ability to build strong client relationships, including entertaining potential and existing clients

• Proficient with Microsoft Office

Additional Requirements

• Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: