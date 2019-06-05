Category:

Sales

Position/Title:

Account Executive

Details:

WPBF 25, Hearst Television’s Affiliate in West Palm Beach, FL is hiring an experienced Account Executive. The Account Executive is responsible for selling advertising to local businesses and ad agencies and negotiating ratings and rates with ad agencies. This position will be responsible for developing new TV and Digital Revenue. The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a goal-oriented team environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of professionals, look no further. We will provide the tools for powerful multi-platform marketing solutions that will create partnerships to retain and grow our existing and new client base – you provide sales ability, positive attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN! If you want to work for the best, we want to hear from you today!

Job Responsibilities:

Generate revenue across all available platforms Prospect, contact and present to new businesses to generate new advertising revenue Manage inventory and protect station rate structure. Develop new revenue through local business development Form strategic business and market partnerships Manage an active account and client list Regularly meet with local and digital sales managers to ensure progression and success with stated goals. Act as negotiator for assigned accounts; ensure sales proposals are consistent with station strategies. Create and deliver sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel.

Qualifications Requirements:

Ability to multi-task within a fast-paced environment Accountability within a goal-structured organization Needs a positive, results-oriented attitude and must be a team player Proven track record of successfully selling to business owners and CEO’s Proficiency with Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar and One Domain/WO Media Office a plus. Must be able to use qualitative research effectively to further sales effort Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience

Experience:

Experience in web/mobile sales and in the cultivation and development of new business/ non-traditional business. Experience in TV/Radio sales Solid negotiation skills Experience in a consultative customer focused business atmosphereRelated military experience will be considered

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

5/29/2019

Closing Date:

6/28/2019

City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/account-executive-6056

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/account-executive-6056