ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

E.W. Scripps is a premier media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We are currently seeking a high-energy, multi-tasking Account Executive to join our Sales team. The successful candidate will be a broadcast experienced aggressive, break-out salesperson to manage an important list of accounts and develop new and online business for the station.

The Account Executive works under the direction of the Local Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. Identify and pursue ways to increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our full product portfolio. Professional with superior people skills, great attitude and work ethic. Is excited about the opportunity for developing relationships and acting as a strategic business partner for our customers.

Key activities

• Increase market share from established account base with a focus on business development.

• Develop high value advertiser relationships and maintain a high level of advertiser satisfaction and results.

• Consult as a strategic business partner with customers offering a variety of advertising, marketing and audience sales solutions.

• Identify and pursue ways to increase individual, client and company performance.

• Conduct needs assessment interviews with clients to develop customer driven audience solutions.

• Leverages product knowledge and business acuity to create effective solutions for key/large customers.

• Negotiate large deals and contracts across the full offering of products.

• Develops layouts, writes ad copy and prepares sales presentations.

• Anticipate and address problems outside the normal scope of the job and offer solutions.

• Initiate, coordinate and conduct formal verbal and written sales presentations.

• Close business in the full product portfolio meeting or exceeding individual and or team goals.

• Monitor competitive media, trends across markets or client industries and identifies opportunities to increase market share.

• Participate in budgeting and forecasting individual revenues achievement.

• Create reports on territory performance and strategic acquisition initiatives.

• Adheres to company policy and assigned standards of performance.

• Other duties as assigned by manager.

Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in related discipline and sales experience generating leads, cold calling, closing business and managing clients or comparable combination of education.

Skills & Abilities

• Must have excellent listening skills.

• Ability to craft solutions quickly based on needs assessment.

• Demonstrated record of success in a goal oriented, highly accountable sales environment

• Proven ability to sell multiple products, generate new business and increase market share.

• Strong ability to develop and manage a sales pipeline, generate referrals/leads and track/follow-up on leads.

• Excellent presentation, public speaking, interpersonal and communication skills.

• Must be able to work well under pressure of multiple deadlines and assignments.

• Must have a diligent work ethic and be dependable.

• The ability to read, analyze, and interpret sales demographics information to develop creative sales solutions.

• Must be able to use systematic thinking, the ability to persuade and exhibit effective closing skills.

• Present ability to negotiate large deals and close contracts.

• Ability to generate reports, business correspondence, and presentations.

• Strong communication skills and the capability to effectively respond to questions from managers, colleagues and customers.

• Must have the ability to calculate figures related to advertising rates, discounts, packages, ad sizes, commissions and mileage.

• Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook) and other software programs such as customer relations software.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job