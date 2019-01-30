WKTK-FM, WSKY-FM has an immediate opening for a Account Executive – Gainesville.

Req ID#: 31227

Job Title: Account Executive – Gainesville

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Gainesville Ocala has a rare opening for an experienced media sales pro to fill a senior position in sunny Florida! We’re looking for an outstanding candidate to represent our heritage cluster of radio stations, industry leading digital products, and coveted Florida Gator Sports programming. You must be a self-starter, possess strong communication skills and be motivated to succeed. Responsibilities include prospecting, setting appointments, presenting unique ideas and achieving monthly sales goals.

Qualifications:

Candidate must be capable of contacting direct decision makers and provide solution-based ideas. Applicants should be enthusiastic, creative, disciplined and dynamic with strong selling skills. A minimum of one year sales experience is required, media sales backgrounds are preferred.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13918 to apply.

Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.