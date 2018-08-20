WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Account Executive (Orlando).

Job Title: Account Executive (Orlando)

Entercom Orlando seeks an experienced self-motivated sales professional to develop and sell advertising and marketing campaigns to new and existing clients. With an emphasis on new business development, event and digital sales. The Account Executive will use a wide variety of Entercom’s products in their portfolio to solicit businesses for advertising among their on-air, non-traditional, and digital platforms. The ideal candidate must possess a hunter mentality with cold calling/prospecting experience, a proven ability to negotiate and close with a high level of success, and must easily build relationships as if it’s an art form. Consistently driving game-changing results, this individual knows how to identify, develop, and present customized solutions to clients using non-traditional and digital concepts. With excellent written and oral communication skills, this individual easily commands the room during presentations. Able to multi-task with a high degree of time management and organizational skills, this individual is capable of looking ahead and managing client needs with precision planning and anticipation.

Principal Responsibilities

– Proactively develop new business, includes cold calling, prospecting, and face to face meetings

– Creating marketing solutions/campaigns and strategically presenting to local and regional decision makers

– Developing and maintaining strong relationships with advertisers to ensure their success and repeat business

– Communicating with other departments to assure quality service and arranging promotional events

– Providing exceptional customer service for your clients

– Achieve sales objectives and goals, attending meetings and training sessions

Qualifications:

– Experience in selling media, marketing, or digital platforms

– Strong consultative sales skills, relationship building and customer service skills

– Solid negotiation, time management, and organization skills

– A positive and infectious outlook and attitude

– Works well with a team and individually

– Must have 2+ years of local sales related experience – outside and media sales experience preferred.

– Working knowledge of MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) required.

– Must have valid driver’s license and reliable motor vehicle with state minimum required liability insurance

– College degree strongly desired

