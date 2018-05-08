ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (MIAMI)

Ref#: 29098

Job Type: Full-Time Staff

Job Location: Miami, FL, US

Entercom seeks an experienced self-motivated sales professional to develop and sell advertising and marketing campaigns to new and existing clients. With an emphasis on new business development and digital sales, the Account Executive will use a wide variety of Entercom’s products in their portfolio to solicit businesses for advertising in their on-air, non-traditional, and digital platforms. The ideal candidate must possess a hunter mentality with cold calling/prospecting experience, a proven ability to negotiate and close with a high level of success, and must easily build relationships as if it’s an art form. Consistently driving game-changing results, this individual knows how to identify, develop, and present customized solutions to clients using non-traditional and digital concepts. With excellent written and oral communication skills, this individual easily commands the room during presentations. Able to multi-task with a high degree of time management and organizational skills, this individual is capable of looking ahead and managing client needs with precision planning and anticipation.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

– Develop and grow relationships across multiple levels of the customer’s organization

– Develop new accounts using non-traditional and digital concepts

– Develop customized presentations of the highest quality for new and existing accounts

– Accurately forecast revenue

– Achieve sales goals as defined by management

– Spend the majority of the workday conducting outside sales inclusive of scheduling face-to-face appointments with decision makers through cold calling, cold prospecting and presenting to existing clients

– Entertain clients, including some weekend and evening work

– Educate customers on product and marketing strategies to improve their presence on the Internet and build value in the Entercom local/customer relationship

– Create and implement custom solutions for each client.

Required Qualifications

Must have 2+ years sales related experience; outside and media sales experience preferred. College degree strongly desired. Working knowledge of MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) required. Must have valid driver’s license and reliable motor vehicle with state minimum required liability insurance. Bilingual (English/Spanish) a plus. Strong interpersonal skills at all levels are critical to the effectiveness of this position as is a deep understanding and ability to analyze client ROI goals and data, media buying cycles, marketing philosophy, target demographics, etc.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled