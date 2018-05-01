Title: Account Executive — Beasley Media Group – Tampa

Description: Give yourself and your lifestyle a raise! Enjoy a rewarding career in the dynamic business of radio sales! WYUU-FM 92.5 Maxima is seeking an experienced, motivated sales representative, with a passion for the dynamic world of radio. Beasley is looking for a sales winner, who will use the most effective sales tools and our full array of digital products to identify and build upon revenue opportunities. The ideal candidate will be an indispensable partner with clients, by continually offering innovative, original marketing solutions.

Beasley expects Account Executives to outperform consistently in a rapidly growing, creative, competitive radio sales environment. Our sales teams thrive on building trust though solid client interactions, from cold-calls to long-term client relationships.

Qualifications:

Must be bilingual ;

; Radio Sales or outside sales experience a must;

Self-starter with proven ability to initiate and develop new business and sponsorships;

Track record for soliciting sponsors for broadcast/non-broadcast projects, and special events;

Solid relationships with advertising and business communities;

Excellent writing and creative presentation skills to sell marketing solutions;

Organized sales approach, regarding client marketing analysis, targeting consumer needs, and providing measurable benefits and follow-up;

BS / BA degree;

Valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance.

LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until the position is filled.

Employees interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Gretchien Pujals, General Sales Manager, WYUU-FM 92.5, Beasley Media Group – Tampa

Gretchien.pujals@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer