Account Executive

Radio – Account Executives

We are a family owned group of radio stations with job openings in the Tallahassee, Melbourne and Stuart areas of Florida. We are experiencing tremendous growth and are looking for the right people to round out our small and talented sales teams.

JOB SUMMARY: To develop new business by being the primary client contact. Includes but not limited to prospecting, setting appointments, making presentations, closing business, working with commercial copy, collecting payment for services and following up on results.

EXPERIENCE / SKILLS: Candidate should have 2 or more years media sales experience and be a top performer that excels in developing business relationships. Candidates must have a professional demeanor and the creative skills needed to develop business for our radio stations. Your success will be built upon your own ambition, work intensity, responsibility, strong communication and problem-solving skills. Passion, high energy, and enough self-motivation to win over new accounts and build lasting relationships and rapport with your clients is a MUST! Arbitron experience a plus.

REQUIREMENTS: Includes but not limited to valid driver’s license, vehicle and proof of insurance. Computer skills and a positive attitude are necessary. This is a full time position and is not a desk job.

BENEFITS: Medical & Life insurance, 401(k) Retirement Plan.

COMPENSATION: Salary/Commission/Gas Allowance.

If you believe you meet these criteria, please email your resume and cover letter to linda.esposito@att.net, and enter either TALLY, MELBOURNE or STUART in the subject line. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.