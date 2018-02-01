The Account Executive works within

established Sales Department guidelines to increase sales volume with assigned

accounts, aggressively seeks new customers for both TV and eMedia business,

executes plans and strategies set forth by sales management, maintains

awareness of the competition, and maintains visibility in the community.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Implements strategies to

consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.

• Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

• Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

• Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.

• Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

• Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their

products or services in the most effective way possible.

• Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement

in all media.

• Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible

for placing advertising into station media.

• Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.

• Performs other duties as assigned.