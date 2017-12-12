loading...

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Regular Full Time / Gainesville): Develop understanding of FOX51’s product. Market the station to the advertising community. Produce and present effective sales strategies to new, existing and developed accounts that solve client problems and increase station revenues. Develop relationships with new advertisers, existing TV advertisers and their agencies. College degree or equivalent work experience. Candidate should possess top communication skills and be service oriented. Experience with new business development preferred. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Excel and general computer skills a plus. Must have valid driver’s license. This position is in our Gainesville office.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

Related posts