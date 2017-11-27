|Position/Title:
Account Executive
|Details:
Account Executives sell comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. 25%Identify, develop and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts. 25%Maintain communincations with sales manager at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projects & forecasting of future advertising.20%Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs and recommend appropriate solutions in order to meet requirements.5%Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.20%Negotiate advertising rates,create oral & written presentations; generate client packages/proposals.5%Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/29/2017
|Closing Date:
11/3/2017
|City:
Mobile – 36605
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements. Strong oral, problem sovling, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail. Must be a confident, flexible, mutli tasker, and be able to work independently. Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is helpful
|Requirements:
Bachelors’ degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales experience preferred.
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disability.
|Contact:
To apply go to: fox10tv.com / Careers