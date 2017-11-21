|Position/Title:
Account Executive
WKRG-News5 & WFNA The CW55 in Mobile/Pensacola, is looking for an Account Executive/Sales Professional to service and grow existing accounts, to sell all platforms including on-line, on-air and special projects, along with developing new business. You must have excellent communication skills, presentation skills and knowledge of industry software. Sales experience is a must, media preferred. Are you a true problem solver who would like to live and work along the beautiful Gulf Coast? Do you have a strong track record of developing new business and helping clients grow? This opportunity may be for you. Must maintain a valid drivers license with an acceptable driving record. EOE M/F Drug/Background screen. Qualified applicants may apply ON-LINE @ www.nexstar.tv/careers
Full Time
Mobile – 36606
Alabama
Outside sales account executive position includes, but not limited to: Maintain and grow existing advertising accounts on WKRG, Me TV, sell our digital products to new and existing customers to meet their marketing objectives, and develop new business with the result of achieving goals set by management on each platform.
Individual must have excellent communication and writing skills. Must be organized, self motivated, a problem solver, creative, and be able to work out of a satellite office while still maintaining the team focus.
Individual must have experience working in a professional environment, preferably a sales department.
Training for 5-8 weeks, trips to CSS, CTO, Etc. Job will require travel to agencies when necessary and participation in station sponsored events which may occur after normal business hours.
Apply online at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll