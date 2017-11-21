Details: WKRG-News5 & WFNA The CW55 in Mobile/Pensacola, is looking for an Account Executive/Sales Professional to service and grow existing accounts, to sell all platforms including on-line, on-air and special projects, along with developing new business. You must have excellent communication skills, presentation skills and knowledge of industry software. Sales experience is a must, media preferred. Are you a true problem solver who would like to live and work along the beautiful Gulf Coast? Do you have a strong track record of developing new business and helping clients grow? This opportunity may be for you. Must maintain a valid drivers license with an acceptable driving record. EOE M/F Drug/Background screen. Qualified applicants may apply ON-LINE @ www.nexstar.tv/careers