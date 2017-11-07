Position/Title:

Account Executive

Details:

Account Executives sell comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional accounts in geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues. 25%Identify, develop and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts. 25%Maintain communincations with sales manager at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projects & forecasting of future advertising.20%Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs and recommend appropriate solutions in order to meet requirements.5%Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.20%Negotiate advertising rates,create oral & written presentations; generate client packages/proposals.5%Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/29/2017

Closing Date:

11/3/2017

City:

Mobile – 36605

State:

Alabama

Experience:

Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements. Strong oral, problem sovling, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail. Must be a confident, flexible, mutli tasker, and be able to work independently. Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is helpful

Requirements:

Bachelors’ degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales experience preferred.

Additional Information:

