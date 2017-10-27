loading...

Account Executive

WWSB TV, in sunny Sarasota Florida, is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our winning sales team! This is an outside sales position covering the Tampa DMA.

This position is responsible for growing existing accounts and developing new business by providing excellent customer service and offering multi-platform advertising solutions. Account Executives are required to sell TV campaigns as well as digital including banners, pre-roll, google ad words and websites.

Ideal candidate will be energetic, have excellent verbal and written communication/computer skills, possess problem solving skills, be detail oriented and possess the will to succeed in a fast-paced environment. College is required or three years of related experience.

Qualified applicants, apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7660/account-executive/job and attach resume with cover letter. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen and MVR check. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

