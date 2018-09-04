WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville

wwwfox35orlando.com

August 31, 2018

The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

NEWS

REPORTER/MMJ (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Provide original news content for WOFL, WOGX, fox35orlando.com and various social media platforms by successfully accomplishing the following: gather news information including; conducting live and taped interviews; write stories and deliver news reports on-air, on-line and other media platforms. These platforms require the Reporter/MMJ to shoot and edit video and present material in an engaging manner. Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID. A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of three years’ experience preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license, must be able to meet driving requirements. Must be able to lift 40 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision. Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

MANAGING EDITOR (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Manage daily news coverage and operation of the assignment desk to include the following duties: Develop and implement strategies for effective, efficient and smooth operation of the assignment desk to ensure maximum news production and most efficient use of resources. Work with reporters and crews to maximize news coverage of daily news events. Attend editorial meetings. Monitor scanners for breaking news. Assign news crews and equipment to cover stories. Gather meaningful news information from available sources for newscasts. Work closely with other news managers and producers in executing daily and future story coverage. Lead and supervise assignment editors and set goals to ensure strategic coverage goals and objectives are met. Lead and oversee training for assignment editors and help design systems to make sure local content goals are met. Drive digital media content through the assignment desk by identifying streaming sources and potential digital stories. Work closely with the digital team. Oversee daily planning functions to ensure consistent news coverage of continuing stories and sharing of resources among newscasts. Plan coverage of special events, such as the Daytona 500, sports championships, parades, etc. Supervise assignment planners to develop and execute strategies for future news stories, projects and newscasts. Ensure follow-up stories and assignments are pursued. College/University degree in broadcast journalism or other related field. A minimum of three years’ experience on a TV news assignment desk preferred. Working knowledge of newsroom computers, the Internet and computer-assisted reporting.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Edit video for reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. Shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. A minimum of one-year experience as an editor or photographer in a television station. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of P-2 camera systems, AVID edit systems, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION

BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Repair and preform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example, master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines. Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit and stand for extended periods. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

FINANCE

FINANCIAL ANALYST (Regular Full Time/Orlando This driven person will handle the core accounting responsibilities for WOFL/WRBW/WOGX television stations. As an active participant in this team. You know your accounting principles and full accounting cycle from beginning to end. You will prepare and analyze financial data, prepare monthly financial reports and ad hoc reporting as assigned. Collaborating with your team is key and having a roll up your sleeves to pitch in when and where needed attitude is vital to this role. This is a fast-paced opportunity where attention to detail and tapping into your problem solving skills is essential. Computer literate, expert level skills with MS Excel along with working knowledge of MS Word. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, ability to handle multiple tasks in a deadline driven environment is essential. Bachelor degree in Business is required. A minimum of 2 years general accounting experience and broadcast experience preferred. Knowledge of financial systems is required. JDEdwards/Peoplesoft and Wide Orbit broadcast traffic systems experience preferred. Background check required.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

(Posted via Posting)

FOX TELEVISION STATION SALES/SALES TRAINING PROGRAM / New York – To apply for the FTS Sales Training Program or to review a list of other job opportunities available across the U.S. at Fox Stations Sales, click here.

Fox Television Stations Sales is seeking applicants for its Sales Training Program. The goal of the Training Program is to provide an internal pool of talent for future Account Executive positions within Fox Television Stations and Fox Stations Sales. Individuals must commit to a three-year program and must be geographically mobile. Assignments during and after completion of the program may be in any of the Fox Stations Sales offices or Stations located throughout the continental United States.

Responsibilities Include:

Assumes responsibilities for the retention and application of knowledge imparted through the training sessions and supplemental development modules.

To gain the knowledge and training required for the position of an Account Executive within the Fox organization.

Assumes responsibility for the accuracy and consistency of work assigned and for its completion within the time schedules determined by the Program Trainer.

Assumes responsibility for the understanding and retention of knowledge of all Company policies and procedures pertinent to this position and as an Employee of the Company.

Essential Qualifications: