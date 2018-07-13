News Producer

|Requirements include:
· At least one (1) year of previous news producing experience at a commercial TV station
· Strong leadership skills and excellent communication skills
· Ability to execute news strategies and goals in daily newscasts
· Flexibility and on-the-spot problems solving abilities are a must
· Journalism degree preferred
· Proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems such as iNews
When applying online, please include a recent web link of your work. If you do not have a link to your work, please apply online and then send a non-returnable DVD of a recent newscast to:
WPMI-TV Attn: News Director 661 Azalea Road Mobile, Alabama 36609 Please, no phone calls.