101.5 LITE FM Weekend Host (PT)

South Florida’s premiere adult-contemporary radio station, 101.5 LITE FM (WLYF), has an upcoming opportunity for a part-time weekend and vacation-relief personality.

If you’re a creative and disciplined talent who can craft interesting content aimed at 40-year-old working woman – while navigating a solid formatic structure – we’d like to speak with you.

Requirements & Qualifications:

You must currently be local (within driving distance of Miami); be reliable, with a flexible schedule and dependable transportation; be fluent in spoken and written English; be fluent with NexGen or WideOrbit digital automation, Adobe Ausition digital editing, and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media platform; and have 5 years prior on-air experience in a contemporary adult-music format in a large or major market. There qualifications are non-negotiable; applicants who do not meet these qualifications will not be considered.

A programming or music-scheduling background, commercial or imaging production experience, video production skills and/or graphic design abilities are highly desirable qualities.

Compensation: Negotiable and competitive;commensurate with experience

Contact: Emil resume, three professional references, air-checks, and anything else to showcase your talents to:

Rob Sidney, Director/Programming & Operations

101.5 LITE FM – WLYF Radio

rob.sidney@entercom.com

